New Music: M.I.A. – “P.O.W.A.”

M.I.A.’s rebellious cacophony is back with the new single “P.O.W.A.” The new cut comes after she shared an alternative version of “A.M.P,” a cut from last year’s AIM.

The new song, which is equipped with chopped vocal samples and M.I.A.’s aloof sounding sloganeering—”I’m not your enemy, FBI checking me”; “I’m not Rihanna, I’m not Madonna, I’m not Mariah or Ariana/I’m been around in this world causing drama”—also debuts with a new video. Directed by M.I.A. herself, the visuals step away from her usual overt politics for pretty-looking color synchronization. Watch below.