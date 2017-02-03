New Music: Mariah Carey – “I Don’t” ft. YG

After teasing it on the season finale of her reality “docu-series” Mariah’s World, Mariah Carey has released a heartbroken new single, “I Don’t.” “‘Cause boy I was bugging’ / Thinkin’ somehow I could trust you,” Carey sings. In the song, “FDT” rapper YG plays the role of Carey’s ex, but recent episodes of Mariah’s World have dealt with the pop queen’s split from ex-fiancé James Packer.

On Wednesday evening, Carey previewed the song on Twitter with a clip from a forthcoming video:

Hear “I Don’t” below.

