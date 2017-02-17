Hear Teklife’s On Life, a New 23-Track Footwork Compilation From the Chicago Crew

Today, the Chicago footwork crew Teklife released On Life, a new compilation of 23 tracks, with contributions from veterans like RP Boo and Traxman and rising stars like DJ Paypal and DJ Earl. On first listen, RP Boo’s “LETS GO” is a highlight, featuring his signature headspinning sample chops, as is “L’s Up For Rashad,” an acid-soaked tribute to the man who brought footwork nationwide. Listen to On Life via Spotify below.