Listen to an Unreleased Live Version of Elliott Smith’s “Pictures of Me” from Either/Or: Expanded Edition

Kill Rock Stars has shared an unreleased, emotionally-charged live version of “Pictures of Me” from Elliott Smith’s seminal album Either/Or. The track is due to be released on the label’s 20th-anniversary “expanded edition” of the LP, which is due out on March 10.

The recording comes from a July 1997 performance at the YoYo A GoGo festival in Olympia, WA. Either/Or: Expanded Edition will also include four other recordings from this performance, including the recently-released “Angeles.”

Make sure to listen to the end of the track for a snippet of Smith stage banter. Buy the song and pre-order Either/Or: Expanded Edition here.