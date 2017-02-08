Bon Iver Releases Lineup For Eaux Claires Festival: Chance the Rapper, Paul Simon, Wilco, and More

Today, the lineup for this year’s installment of the Justin-Vernon-run Eaux Claires festival in rural Wisconsin was leaked via pamphlets passed out to advance ticket holders. The notable guests include Chance the Rapper, Paul Simon (with YMusic), Wilco, Danny Brown, Francis and the Lights, Perfume Genius, and a possible collaborative performance by Vernon and John Prine (“Bon Iver Presents John Prine And The American Songbook”). See the full roster below.

According to the festival’s Twitter, the official full lineup will be posted tomorrow at noon, when tickets go on sale. Watch a dramatic teaser for the third Eaux Claires installment, which takes place on June 16 and 17, below.

[Stereogum]