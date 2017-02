Since releasing Negus last year, Bronx rapper Kemba has been gaining buzz thanks in large part to his impromptu performance at a recent Kendrick Lamar show in Brooklyn. Today, he’s released the video for album highlight “Already.” The somberly paced cut gets visuals that portray street-level joy, including bogeying in bodegas, mobbing in the Chinese spot, and hanging at the back of the MTA bus. Watch the clip, directed by TheAlmonteFilms, below.