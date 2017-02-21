Video: Katy Perry – “Chained to the Rhythm”

After debuting “Chained to the Rhythm” earlier this month and performing it at the Grammys, Katy Perry has dropped the official video for the single. The new flick, directed by Mathew Cullen, follows the hyper-saturated color scheme of her videography and takes places at a fictional amusement park called Oblivia. Song feature Skip Marley also makes an appearance.

The video was shot over the course of six days at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. Watch below.