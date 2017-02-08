Earlier today, Katy Perry released her new song, “Chained to the Rhythm.” Well, sort of: The song was made available via a series of disco ball-shaped listening stations located around the world, in advance of its widespread release on Friday. Listeners with a free moment in the work day could plug their headphones into the ball, and listen to the new track.

Unfortunately, SPIN staffers couldn’t spare the time. So, we asked readers to check out the listening stations for themselves, and send us their opinions. The following readers got back to us with some enthusiastic feedback. We cherish their friendliness, and yours.

Noah Brennan (Chicago):

I’m a Chicagoan who happened to get a break from work and popped over to Katy Perry’s disco-chain installation to take in an earful of her new track. Besides the quirky installation itself, which made me feel a tad bit strange standing on a street corner with headphones stretching to a random discoball haphazardly placed on the ground, with no real indication of what was actually going on, the song was quite catchy. The song itself is a Katy Perry pop-spectacle produced by Max Martin and bookended with Sia’s boisterous flourishes, as expected. Nothing new, but nothing quite like we’re used to from her either. The chorus is particularly palatable for a Top-40 radio spin, and I have no doubt it’ll be on rotation at parties and in school buses around the globe. I hope this helps, and all-in-all, waiting until tomorrow to hear the song in high quality may render my opinion differently since the sound quality was comparable to a Youtube rip, unfortunately.

Jack Reid:

Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” is the sonic crossroads between signature Perry staples such as “Last Friday Night” and “Birthday,” yet offers a glimpse at a grown, more aware pop singer. The superstar croons tales of dancing to the beat of “your favorite song,” lamenting the difficulty of breaking free of the world’s rhythm. Still, while the rest of the world’s pop giants are being outsourced to more obscure genres (think: Beyonce’s Lemonade and Lady Gaga’s Joanne), Perry provides just the pop anthem fans needed.

Dallin Porter (East Bay Area):

Katy Perry’s back. And she’s better than ever before. This morning I woke to Katy Perry telling me to ‘get out of my bubble’ & go listen to a snippet of her new song “Chained to the Rhythm.” I headed to the nearest disco ball to me, in Dolores Park in San Francisco. I plugged my headphones in & immediately was transported to pop heaven. This undoubtedly soon to be hit song is the one of the best things I’ve heard in pop music in a long time, not just from the ‘Roar’ songstress. It’s fresh, it’s new, & it’s exactly what pop music needs right now. I don’t think I’m the only one tired of hearing the same-sounding, bland pop songs on the radio everyday. A lot of my favorite pop artists have drifted away from the genre (Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, etc.), but Katy knows what she’s good at, and she just keeps getting better. “Chained to the Rhythm” is pop gold, and I can’t wait to for the world to hear just another explosive, sure to be #1 hit of Katy Perry’s.

Ross Brown:

Firstly, it’s a banger. It’s such a dance-esque song and is so different to all her previous work. The lyrics are so catchy and joyful. Definitely a number one hit!

Lyd KK:

I think its amazing I heard a snippet of 29 seconds and I already love it, sounds different of her other stuff yet it still catchy I’m looking forward to it I can tell already its gonna be my new jam

You heard it here first: Katy Perry’s new song is going to #1.