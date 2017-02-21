Report: Karrueche Tran Obtains Restraining Order Against Chris Brown, Says He Threatened to Kill Her

Model Karrueche Tran has obtained a domestic violence restraining order against her ex, Chris Brown, TMZ reports. Tran and Brown have been connected off and on for several years, but Tran sought the order recently, after Brown allegedly threatened to kill her. TMZ’s details are harrowing:

Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.” Karrueche also says several years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.” This would have been during the time Chris was on probation for the Rihanna beating.

Brown was sentenced to five years of probation for beating then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. The new restraining order reportedly requires Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from Tran, her mother, and her brother.

This afternoon, Brown issued a vague denial via Instagram video and explained why a planned boxing match with Soulja Boy in Dubai was called off. “Make sure y’all don’t be listening to all this bullshit, man,” Brown says in a possible reference to the Tran headlines. “Whatever people on the other side doing, let them do what they doing. I don’t know what the fuck they talking about.”

“Number two, I bowed out of this Soulja Boy fight,” Brown explains. “All the wrong people got in the way. The middlemen people got in the way. The homies, so to speak, got in the way because they wanted to get a piece of the pie.” He followed up with an image listing upcoming tour dates.

You can watch Brown’s Instagram video below.