Here’s The-Dream Singing “Bed,” as Heard at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

The initial word was that no new music premiered at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show earlier this month, but it appears that’s not strictly true. Last night, a different version of “Bed,” the 2007 song co-written by The-Dream for singer J. Holiday, appeared on West’s SoundCloud. This version, apparently an early demo or reference track, features vocals by The-Dream (no Kanye, though).

The 17-minute-long edit—”BED YEEZY SEASON 5 (FT. THE DREAM)”—was created by West’s collaborators DJDS and played on loop during the Yeezy Season 5 presentation on February 15. Hear it and compare to the J. Holiday version below.



[Fader]