Bieber Definitely Did Not Pee His Pants, Okay?

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber was spotted in the wild with water splattered all over his pants, as though he’d accidentally pissed himself. Perhaps fearful of being mocked, Bieber attempted to get out in front of the nascent controversy by posting a meme to Instagram comparing himself to Billy Madison. The effect of this was… uncertain, because in the movie, Madison splashes water on his pants in an effort to show solidarity with a boy who actually has pissed his pants. Was Bieber doing a nice thing for a bullied kid? Was he just trying to deflect attention from the reality that he’d wet his sweats like a little boy?

Today, Bieber further clarified the situation with his soggy crotch:

Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2017

No, Justin Bieber did not piss his pants. But he finds the whole thing funny, frankly, and if you also find it funny, you’re welcome to laugh.