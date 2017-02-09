Jimmy Fallon Finally Kinda Addresses Rubbing Donald Trump on the Head

Last night, NBC late-night host Seth Meyers was a guest on more famous NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon’s show, which already feels a little rude. After some baby photos and small talk, the conversation turned to Donald Trump, a guy they both know from those times he appeared on the show he totally hates. Fallon praised Meyers’ relatively hard-hitting interview with Trump propagandist Kellyanne Conway; Meyers talked about the time he hosted the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, attended by a “stone-faced” Trump who couldn’t take a joke (“He’s not a guy who loves a good zinger at his expense”).

“We had him on the show, and I, ah, I, I messed his hair up,” Fallon said. “Got a pretty big reaction, yeah.” You can practically see him squirming—these aren’t the words of man with no regrets—but his compadre came through with the save.

“I was insulted by the reaction,” Meyers said. “I know after that happened, you took some heat, and some people said you are the reason he won, and I’m so insulted by that, because I am the reason he won. I made fun of him in 2011, that’s the night he decided to run! I kicked the hornet’s nest, you just rubbed a hornet’s head. Both bad. It’s not the outcome I wanted, but it’s history. I got a man elected president, I want my points.”

Ha ha? Also, Trump has been an unenthusiastic presidential candidate since 1999, but hey, whatever makes these guys feel better.