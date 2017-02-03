New Music: Jidenna – “The Let Out” ft. Quavo

Jidenna has remained relevant as one of music’s political voices (and as an actor), but he still hasn’t had a hit as a lead artist since 2015’s “Classic Man.” He may be able to change that with his new single “The Let Out,” which features Migos’ still-hot star Quavo. Jidenna and Quavo connect on spacey production that might see the latter once again on the Hot 100, which then might lead to Jidenna’s debut album finally seeing the light of day. Listen to “The Let Out” below.