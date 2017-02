After dropping his debut LP The Chief last Friday, Jidenna has returned with a video for the album’s loverboy highlight “Bambi.” The dreamily shot video shows the Wondaland star running after his to-be-married love only to be thwarted by Insecure’s Jay Ellis. #LawrenceHive wins again. Watch “Bambi” below and read our conversation with Jidenna—where he talks about The Chief, “Bambi,” and “Classic Man”—here.