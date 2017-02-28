Jay Z to Co-Produce Film Adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights

Before blowing up with his overpriced masterwork Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote a musical called In the Heights. Focused on the Dominican-American neighborhood of Washington Heights, the play was successful enough to earn four 2008 Tonys, including Best Musical. Page Six is reporting that Miranda’s first hit will get a film adaptation co-produced by Jay Z. Studio executive and Hov’s business partner Harvey Weinstein reportedly confirmed the news during his pre-Oscars party on Sunday.

Jay Z is also attached to the presumably more affordable film production of Hamilton, which will begin shooting this spring. The release dates for both Miranda adaptations are obviously far off, but another Jay Z production—the documentary series Time: The Kalief Browder Story—premieres tomorrow on Spike.