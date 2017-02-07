Watch Janelle Monáe Have a Very Jovial Conversation on Conan

Janelle Monae’s first two live film roles—Moonlight and Hidden Figures—are both up for Best Picture Oscars this year. Last night, the auspicious start to her silver screen career landed her an interview on Conan. The Atlantan actress-singer talked about her famed pompadour hairstyle, singing Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” in church, and, most hilariously, Periscoping her premature excitement while watching the Super Bowl with Diddy.

This led to an awkward back-and-forth about the chant “ATL HO.” “I can’t be yelling ‘ho’ around the neighborhood. I tried that once and I took a real bad beating,” Conan jokes.

“As you should,” Monae politely responds.

Watch the mostly jovial conversation below.