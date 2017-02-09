Jack White Alludes to Trump at Pre-Grammys Event: “We Should Build Bridges Instead of Walls”

Last night, Jack White was the honoree at the 10th annual Producers & Engineers Wing’s pre-Grammy gathering. Introduced as a “renaissance person” by Recording Academy president Neil Portnow, the White Stripes frontman gave a gracious speech during which he thanked acknowledged recording pioneers like Don Gallucci, Les Paul, and Bing Crosby. He also made a confusing joke about President Trump’s error-prone spokeswoman.

“I had a speech prepared by Kellyanne Conway and Bob Lefsetz, but I forgot it in the car on the way here so I’m just gonna wing it,” he said. Later in his speech he made another apparent reference to Trump.

“It’s about building bridges and carrying on for the next generation,” he said. “I think we should build bridges instead of walls, especially now.”

Watch the full speech below.

