J. Cole Announces 4 Your Eyez Only Tour
Last October, J. Cole said that his performance at The Meadows festival would be his “last show, for a very long time.” He exaggerated a bit: The double-platinum, no-feature rapper performed at a pro-Hillary Clinton concert the next month, and this summer, he’s going back on tour to support his latest album 4 Your Eyes Only. J. Cole announced over 50 dates that will take him from South Carolina to Australia. He’ll be touring from June through the end of the year.
View the tour dates below. Concert tickets go on sale this Friday.
4 Your Eyez Only Tour Dates:
June 1 — Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm
June 2 — Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s
June 3 — Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s
June 5 — Jackson, [email protected] and Mal’s
June 6 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale
June 7 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
June 9 — Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex
June 11 — Kansas City, [email protected] Bank Theatre at the Midland
June 13 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
June 14 — Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
June 15 — Louisville, [email protected] Ballroom
June 17 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
June 18 — Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
July 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Juyl 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 9 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
July 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
July 15 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
July 17 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
July 18 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 21 — St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 23 — Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 28 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Aug 4 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Aug 5 — Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB
Aug 6 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
Aug 8 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
Aug 9 — Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center
Aug 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
Aug 14 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
Aug 16 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Aug 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Aug 19 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
Aug 20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept 29 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tap1
Sept 30 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
Oct 1 — Stockholm, [email protected]
Oct 3 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
Oct 5 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome
Oct 6 — Berlin, [email protected]
Oct 7 — Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach
Oct 9 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
Oct 10 — Paris, France @ Le Zénith Paris- La Villette
Oct 12 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
Oct 14 — Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
Oct 15 — London, [email protected] O2 Arena
Oct 18 — Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Oct 20 — Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
Oct 21 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
Oct 22 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Dec 1 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Vector Arena
Dec 2 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
Dec 5 — Sydney, Australia [email protected] Hordern Pavillion
Dec 6 — Melbourne, [email protected] Court Arena
Dec 9 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Stadium
4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. https://t.co/uSjyv2SENG pic.twitter.com/bKfDXQLPgn
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017