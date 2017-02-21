J. Cole Announces 4 Your Eyez Only Tour

Last October, J. Cole said that his performance at The Meadows festival would be his “last show, for a very long time.” He exaggerated a bit: The double-platinum, no-feature rapper performed at a pro-Hillary Clinton concert the next month, and this summer, he’s going back on tour to support his latest album 4 Your Eyes Only. J. Cole announced over 50 dates that will take him from South Carolina to Australia. He’ll be touring from June through the end of the year.

View the tour dates below. Concert tickets go on sale this Friday.

4 Your Eyez Only Tour Dates:

June 1 — Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm

June 2 — Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s

June 3 — Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s

June 5 — Jackson, [email protected] and Mal’s

June 6 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

June 7 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

June 9 — Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex

June 11 — Kansas City, [email protected] Bank Theatre at the Midland

June 13 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

June 14 — Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

June 15 — Louisville, [email protected] Ballroom

June 17 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

June 18 — Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

July 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Juyl 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 9 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

July 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 15 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

July 17 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

July 18 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 21 — St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 23 — Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Aug 4 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Aug 5 — Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB

Aug 6 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Aug 8 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

Aug 9 — Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center

Aug 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

Aug 14 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

Aug 16 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Aug 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Aug 19 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Aug 20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept 29 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tap1

Sept 30 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Oct 1 — Stockholm, [email protected]

Oct 3 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

Oct 5 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

Oct 6 — Berlin, [email protected]

Oct 7 — Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach

Oct 9 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

Oct 10 — Paris, France @ Le Zénith Paris- La Villette

Oct 12 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

Oct 14 — Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

Oct 15 — London, [email protected] O2 Arena

Oct 18 — Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Oct 20 — Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

Oct 21 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

Oct 22 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Dec 1 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Vector Arena

Dec 2 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

Dec 5 — Sydney, Australia [email protected] Hordern Pavillion

Dec 6 — Melbourne, [email protected] Court Arena

Dec 9 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Stadium