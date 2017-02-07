Iron Fist, Netflix’s New Marvel Show, Looks Like Kung-Fu Batman

After teasing the show last year at Comic-Con, Netflix has released the first preview for their newest Marvel-related series, Iron Fist, via Esquire. The 13-episode show tells the story of Daniel Rand (played by Finn Jones, aka Game of Thrones’ Loras Tyrell), a one-time, extremely-Bruce-Wayne-y billionaire who returns to his hometown of NYC after seemingly dying in a plane crash 10 years earlier with a whole new attitude and some prodigious martial arts abilities.

The show is set to feature some crossover characters from Netflix’s previous Marvel-universe franchises–Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage–in order to set up The Defenders, a composite, Avengers-esque tale featuring all four heroes, which is set to premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Iron Fist comes to Netflix on March 17. Watch the EDM-scored, sword-play-filled trailer below.