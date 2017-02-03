Here’s Two New Songs From the Long-Rumored Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans Duets Album

The details of a new Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G. album, featuring unreleased Biggie verses, have been confirmed. The King and I–which Evans has been hyping since at least 2014–will be out on May 19 via Rhino, iTunes indicates.

The label has posted preorder details for the album, and official streams of two new singles from the record following leaks earlier this week: the G-Funk-flavored “When We Party” ft. Snoop Dogg and the more quintessentially Biggie-esque, breakbeat-driven track “NYC” ft. Jadakiss. Listen to those, and check out the tracklist, below.

1. “A Billion”

2. “Legacy”

3. “Beautiful (Interlude)”

4. “Can’t Get Enough”

5. “Don’t Test Me”

6. “Big / Faye (Interlude)” (Feat. Jamal Woolard)

7. “Tryna Get By”

8. “The Reason”

9. “I Don’t Want It” (Feat. Lil’ Cease)

10. “I Got Married (Interlude)” (Feat. Mama Wallace)

11. “Wife Commandments”

12. “We Just Clicked (Interlude)” (Feat. Mama Wallace)

13. “A Little Romance”

14. “The Baddest (Interlude)”

15. “Fool for You”

16. “Crazy (Interlude)” (Feat. 112 & Mama Wallace)

17. “Got Me Twisted”

18. “When We Party” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

19. “Somebody Knows” (Feat. Busta Rhymes)

20. “Take Me There” (Feat. Sheek Louch & Styles P)

21. “One in the Same”

22. “I Wish (Interlude)” (Feat. Kevin McCall & Chyna Tahjere)

23. “Lovin You for Life” (Feat. Lil’ Kim)

24. “NYC” (Feat. Jadakiss)

25. “It Was Worth It”