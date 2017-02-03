Hear Father John Misty Play “Leaving LA,” a 13-Minute New Song, on BBC Radio

“Leaving LA,” a new song that Father John Misty played on BBC Radio’s Lauren Laverne show today, is easily the most ambitious single composition he’s ever attempted on record. “A creation myth or a 45: you’re going to need one or the other to survive,” he sings. “Where only the armed or the funny make it out alive.”

Over the 13 minutes of “Leaving LA,” Josh Tillman rewrites and scrutinizes his own myth. The song begins and ends with the songwriter’s 2014 move from La La Land to New Orleans, recasting his escape to the South in apocalyptic terms: deserted streets, dogs running wild away from their masters. In between, Tillman touches on a near-death experience he apparently had as a small child, “Pitchfork bands” that “sound like dollar signs and Amy Grant,” and the reaction he fears his fanbase might have to hearing songs like the one he’s playing: “Some ten-verse, chorusless diatribe plays as they all jump ship, ‘I used to like this guy / But these new songs really kinda make me wanna die.'”

In a brief interview snippet from before he played “Leaving LA,” Tillman revealed that he’s been working on it for the last three years. Googling some lyrics reveals that it is the same long song he played in a much-discussed set at Philadelphia’s Xponetial Fest last year, on the day after Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention address last year, which otherwise consisted mostly of speaking angrily about the state of the world and the numbing power of entertainment. After finishing the song on the BBC today, Tillman opted for laughs instead of bullets as his survival tactic. “Of all the white men with acoustic guitars that you’ve seen come through these gates, that’s gotta take the cake,” he joked with Laverne. “That was the whitest, most acoustic thing you’ve ever seen.” Listen to “Leaving LA” below.

<div class="inner"> <div class="avatar"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/author/andy_cush/"><img alt='' src='http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/cccf025abc7cc5dfad334f07dea3e1a8?s=60&d=mm&r=g' srcset='http://0.gravatar.com/avatar/cccf025abc7cc5dfad334f07dea3e1a8?s=120&d=mm&r=g 2x' class='avatar avatar-60 photo' /></a> </div> <div class="text"> <div class="name"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/author/andy_cush/">Andy Cush</a> </div> <div class="list"> <ul> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row tags-and-comments"> <div class="col-sm-9"> <div itemprop="keywords" class="tags"> <strong>Tags:</strong> <a href="http://www.spin.com/tag/father-john-misty/">Father John Misty</a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-3"> <div itemprop="comment" class="comments right"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/02/hear-father-john-misty-play-leaving-la-a-13-minute-new-song-on-bbc-radio/#respond"><span class="count disqus-comment-count" data-disqus-identifier="225247 http://www.spin.com/?p=225247">0</span><span class="article-comment-bubble"></span></a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <hr> <div class="zergnet-holder"> <div class="zergnet-widget" id="zergnet-widget-33039"></div> <script language="javascript" type="text/javascript"> (function () { var zergnet = document.createElement('script'); zergnet.type = 'text/javascript'; zergnet.async = true; zergnet.src = 'http://www.zergnet.com/zerg.js?id=33039'; var znscr = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; znscr.parentNode.insertBefore(zergnet, znscr); zergnet.onload = function(){ window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; var zergnetId = '33039'; if(zergnetId) { window.dataLayer.push({ 'event': 'zergnet', 'action': 'loaded', 'label': zergnetId }); } }; })(); </script> </div> <div class="link-exchanges"> <div class="recommended-module "> <div class="title-holder"> <h2>Recommended for you <span class="red">\</span></h2> </div> <div class="row"> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/02/new-music-father-john-misty-ballad-of-the-dying-man/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="1"> <img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2017/02/fatherjohnmisty-2017-promo-04-guylowndes-1520x2295-300-1485959979-191x127.jpg" width="191" height="127" alt="New Music: Father John Misty – “Ballad of the Dying Man”"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/02/new-music-father-john-misty-ballad-of-the-dying-man/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="1"> <h3> New Music: Father John Misty – “Ballad of the Dying Man” </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/new-music-father-john-misty-shares-video-for-somber-song-two-wildly-different-perspectives/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="2"> <img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2017/01/GettyImages-598850678-1485804602-191x127.jpg" width="191" height="127" alt="New Music: Father John Misty Shares Video for Somber Song “Two Wildly Different Perspectives”"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/new-music-father-john-misty-shares-video-for-somber-song-two-wildly-different-perspectives/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="2"> <h3> New Music: Father John Misty Shares Video for Somber Song “Two Wildly Different Perspectives” </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/father-john-misty-announces-new-album-pure-comedy-shares-surreal-making-of-film/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="3"> <img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2017/01/Screen-Shot-2017-01-24-at-10.15.44-AM-1485271188-191x127.png" width="191" height="127" alt="Father John Misty Announces New Album <i>Pure Comedy</i>, Shares Surreal Making-Of Film and Essay"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/father-john-misty-announces-new-album-pure-comedy-shares-surreal-making-of-film/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="3"> <h3> Father John Misty Announces New Album <i>Pure Comedy</i>, Shares Surreal Making-Of Film and Essay </h3> </a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/new-music-watch-father-john-mistys-dystopian-new-video-for-pure-comedy/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="4"> <img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2017/01/Screen-Shot-2017-01-23-at-1.29.57-PM-1485196219-191x127.png" width="191" height="127" alt="New Music: Pepe the Frog Plays Donald Trump in Father John Misty’s “Pure Comedy” Video"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/new-music-watch-father-john-mistys-dystopian-new-video-for-pure-comedy/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="4"> <h3> New Music: Pepe the Frog Plays Donald Trump in Father John Misty’s “Pure Comedy” Video </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/coachella-2017-lineup-radiohead-beyonce-kendrick-lamar/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="5"> <img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2017/01/radioheadgettyimages-613351574-1483468700-191x127.jpg" width="191" height="127" alt="Coachella 2017 Will Feature Radiohead, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, More"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/coachella-2017-lineup-radiohead-beyonce-kendrick-lamar/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="5"> <h3> Coachella 2017 Will Feature Radiohead, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, More </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2016/11/new-music-father-john-misty-holy-hell/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="6"> <img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2016/11/GettyImages-175110027-1479825355-191x127.jpg" width="191" height="127" alt="New Music: Father John Misty – “Holy Hell”"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2016/11/new-music-father-john-misty-holy-hell/" class="ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Recommended - Article" data-list-position="6"> <h3> New Music: Father John Misty – “Holy Hell” </h3> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="amazon-widget"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> additional_search = "above $20"; amzn_assoc_ad_mode = "search"; amzn_assoc_ad_type = "smart"; amzn_assoc_div_name = "amazon-widget"; amzn_assoc_marketplace = "amazon"; amzn_assoc_placement = "smart1"; amzn_assoc_region = "US"; amzn_assoc_rows = "1"; amzn_assoc_search_bar = "false"; amzn_assoc_title = "Available at Amazon"; amzn_assoc_tracking_id = "spin049-20"; categories = "Array"; </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//z-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/onejs?MarketPlace=US&source=ac"></script> <div class="comments-holder"> <h3>Comments</h3> <div id="disqus_thread"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4 sidebar"> <div class="sm-widget sm-widget-ad-holder"><div class="sm-widget-ad"> <div class="ad_desktop" data-position='medrec_top' data-sizes='[[300,250],[300,600]]' data-lazy-load='0' data-refresh='0' data-refresh-timer='0' data-swap='' data-load-order='2' style="min-width: 300px; min-height: 250px; box-sizing: content-box;" > </div> </div></div><div class="sidebar-module "> <div class="feed feed-tile"><div class="title-holder clearfix"><div class="title left"><a href="http://www.spin.com/reviews/"><h2> Reviews <span class="red">\</span></h2></a></div><div class="see-all right"><a href="http://www.spin.com/reviews/">Read More »</a></div></div><div class="posts clearfix"><div class="post"><div class="image-holder"><a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/02/kehlanis-sweetsexysavage-argues-that-theres-more-to-modern-rb-than-sadboy-jerkoffs/" class=" ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Reviews - article-page" data-list-position="1" ><img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2017/02/kehlani-sweet-sexy-savage-world-tour-1485978389-145x145.jpg" alt="Kehlani’s <i>SweetSexySavage</i> Argues That There’s More to Modern R&B Than Sadboy Jerkoffs"></a></div><div class="preview-holder"><a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/02/kehlanis-sweetsexysavage-argues-that-theres-more-to-modern-rb-than-sadboy-jerkoffs/" class="title-link ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Reviews - article-page" data-list-position="1" >Kehlani’s <i>SweetSexySavage</i> Argues That There’s More to Modern R&B Than Sadboy Jerkoffs</a></div><div class="overlay"></div></div><div class="post"><div class="image-holder"><a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/review-ty-segall-new-album-2017/" class=" ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Reviews - article-page" data-list-position="2" ><img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2017/01/Ty-Segall-1485790913-145x145.jpg" alt="Review: Ty Segall’s Second Self-Titled Album Continues His Torrential Creative Streak"></a></div><div class="preview-holder"><a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/review-ty-segall-new-album-2017/" class="title-link ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Reviews - article-page" data-list-position="2" >Review: Ty Segall’s Second Self-Titled Album Continues His Torrential Creative Streak</a></div><div class="overlay"></div></div></div><div class="posts clearfix"><div class="post"><div class="image-holder"><a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/review-migos-culture-a-story-of-perseverance-tests-the-if-it-aint-broke-dont-fix-it-thesis/" class=" ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Reviews - article-page" data-list-position="3" ><img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2017/01/unnamed-2-1485530931-145x145.png" alt="Review: It’s Worth Listening to the Rest of Migos’ <i>Culture</i>, Too"></a></div><div class="preview-holder"><a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/review-migos-culture-a-story-of-perseverance-tests-the-if-it-aint-broke-dont-fix-it-thesis/" class="title-link ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Reviews - article-page" data-list-position="3" >Review: It’s Worth Listening to the Rest of Migos’ <i>Culture</i>, Too</a></div><div class="overlay"></div></div><div class="post"><div class="image-holder"><a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/priests-nothing-feels-natural-review/" class=" ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Reviews - article-page" data-list-position="4" ><img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2017/01/Priests-1485536635-145x145.jpg" alt="Review: Priests’ <i>Nothing Feels Natural</i> Is Vital Post-Punk for Trump’s America"></a></div><div class="preview-holder"><a href="http://www.spin.com/2017/01/priests-nothing-feels-natural-review/" class="title-link ga-product-impression" data-list-name="Reviews - article-page" data-list-position="4" >Review: Priests’ <i>Nothing Feels Natural</i> Is Vital Post-Punk for Trump’s America</a></div><div class="overlay"></div></div></div></div></div><div id="text-8" class="widget_text"> <div class="textwidget"><div class="link-exchanges"><div class="pub-exchange feed-split-image"><div class="pubexchange_module" id="pubexchange_rail" data-pubexchange-module-id="1833"></div></div></div></div> </div><div class="sidebar-module sm-widget sm-widget-campaign-monitor text-center"> <div class="widget-head"> <h1>Bull Sessions.</h1> <h3>Sign up for the SPIN newsletter and stay in the know.</h3> </div> <div class="widget-content"> <div class="success hidden"> Thank you for signing up for our newsletter. You will receive a confirmation shortly. </div> <form action="http://spinmedia1.createsend.com/t/i/s/jjhujd/" method="post" class="cm-form"> <input id="fieldEmail" name="cm-jjhujd-jjhujd" type="email" required placeholder="Enter email address" /> <button type="submit" name="cm_submit">Submit</button> <div class="error" class="hidden"> </div> </form> </div> </div><div class="sm-widget sm-widget-ad-holder"><div class="sm-widget-ad"> <div class="ad_desktop" data-position='medrec_bottom_lazy' data-sizes='[[300,250],[300,600]]' data-lazy-load='1' data-refresh='1' data-refresh-timer='15' data-swap='' data-load-order='' style="min-width: 300px; min-height: 250px; box-sizing: content-box;" > </div> </div></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="container footer-ad-holder"> <div class="leaderboard-wrapper"> <div class="ad_desktop leaderboard" data-position='leaderboard_bottom_lazy' data-sizes='[[728,90],[970,250],[970,90]]' data-lazy-load='1' data-refresh='0' data-refresh-timer='0' data-swap='' data-load-order='' style="min-width: 728px; min-height: 90px; box-sizing: content-box;" > </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-recommended"> <div class="container"> <h3>Editor's Picks</h3> <div class="row"> <a href="http://www.spin.com/featured/50-best-albums-of-2016-so-far-list/"> <div class="post col-sm-4"> <div class="overlay"></div> <div class="img-wrap"> <img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2016/06/Best-Albums-List-1-313x209.png" width="313" height="209" alt="The 50 Best Albums of 2016 So Far"> </div> <div class="title"> <div>The 50 Best Albums of 2016 So Far</div> </div> </div> </a> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2016/01/100-greatest-david-bowie-moments/"> <div class="post col-sm-4"> <div class="overlay"></div> <div class="img-wrap"> <img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2016/01/Spin-Bowie-List-313x209.png" width="313" height="209" alt="The 100 Greatest David Bowie Moments"> </div> <div class="title"> <div>The 100 Greatest David Bowie Moments</div> </div> </div> </a> <a href="http://www.spin.com/2016/06/66-best-songs-of-2016-so-far/"> <div class="post col-sm-4"> <div class="overlay"></div> <div class="img-wrap"> <img src="http://static.spin.com/files/2016/06/Best-Songs-Feed1-313x209.png" width="313" height="209" alt="The 66 Best Songs of 2016 So Far"> </div> <div class="title"> <div>The 66 Best Songs of 2016 So Far</div> </div> </div> </a> </div> </div> </div> <footer id="footer"> <div class="container"> <div class="comscore"> <div class="comscore-header clearfix"> <div class="right"> <div class="mobile-site-footer"> </div> <div class="footer-logo"> <a href="/"> <img src="http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/themes/spin/assets/images/spin-logo.svg" alt="" width="92" height="43"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="left"> Spin.com is a member of Billboard Music, a division of Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group. <div class="comscore-header-links"> <a class="comscore--link comscore--header-link" href="/about">About <span class="comscore--bold">Spin</span></a> <a class="comscore--link comscore--header-link" href="/privacy-policy" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Privacy Policy</a> <a class="comscore--link comscore--header-link" href="/about-our-ads" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" class="cs_aboutBug"> <img src="//lib.spinmediacdn.com/choices/collisionadmarkerwht.png" alt="adChoices" class="comscore--img"> </a> <a class="comscore--link" href="/copyright" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Copyright</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="comscore--body"> <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.billboard.com" target="_blank">Billboard.com</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Hollywoodreporter.com</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.spin.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Spin.com</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.vibe.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Vibe.com</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.deathandtaxesmag.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Deathandtaxesmag.com</a> / <a class="comscore--link" href="http://www.stereogum.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Stereogum.com</a> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <script type="text/javascript"> // Asynchronous Loading var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = script.src = document.location.protocol + '//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js'; script.async = true; document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0].appendChild(script); </script> <script id="ad_slot" type="text/template"> <div class="ad_desktop" data-sizes="[[160,600],[300,250],[300,600]]" data-position="300c"></div> </script> <div id="hidden_div" class="hidden"></div> <div id="ad_native_instream" class="ad_desktop" data-sizes="[2,2]" data-position="native_instream_lazy"></div> <div id="ad_native_rightrail" class="ad_desktop" data-sizes="[2,2]" data-position="native_detail_lazy"></div><script type="text/html" id="sc_interrupter_template"> <div class="post row wp-pi-sponsored-content-interrupter"> <div class="posts-holder"> <div class="interrupter-post"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %> target="_blank" <% } %>> <img src="<% if(typeof post_images == "object") { print(post_images.feed.split) } %>"> </a> <div class="text-overlay"> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %> target="_blank" <% } %>> <% if(typeof promoted_text !== "undefined") { print(promoted_text) } else { print('Promoted') } %> </a> </div> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <% if(open_blank_links && typeof shared_from_site !== "undefined" && shared_from_site) { %> <div class="shared-by"> <% if(typeof shared_from_text !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof shared_from_link !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_link) } %>" target="_blank"><% if(typeof shared_from_site !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_site) } %></a> </div> <% } %> <h2> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %> target="_blank" <% } %>> <% if(typeof post_title !== "undefined") { print(post_title) } %> </a> </h2> <% if(typeof sponsor_image !== "undefined") { %> <div class="sponsor"> <% if(typeof show_sponsor !== "undefined" && !show_sponsor && typeof sponsor_text !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof sponsor_link !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_link) } %>" target="_blank"> <img src="<% if(typeof sponsor_image !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_image) } %>" alt=""> </a> <% if((typeof show_sponsor === "undefined" || show_sponsor ) && typeof sponsor_name !== "undefined") { %> <% if(typeof sponsor_text !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof sponsor_link !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_link) } %>" target="_blank"> <span> <% if(typeof sponsor_name !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_name) } %> </span> </a> <% } %> </div> <% } %> <div class="preview"> <% if(typeof post_preview !== "undefined") { print(post_preview) } %> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </script><script type="text/html" id="sc_interrupter_template_sidebar"> <div class="sidebar-module wp-pi-sponsored-content-interrupter"> <div class="title-holder clearfix"> <div class="title left"> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>"> <h3> <% if(typeof promoted_text !== "undefined") { print(promoted_text) } else { print('Promoted') } %> <span class="red">\</span> </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="posts-holder"> <div class="interrupter-post"> <div class="image-holder"> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %>target="_blank"<% } %>> <img src="<% if(typeof post_images == "object") { print(post_images.sidebar) } %>"> </a> </div> <div class="preview-holder"> <% if(open_blank_links && typeof shared_from_site !== "undefined" && shared_from_site) { %> <div class="shared-by"> <% if(typeof shared_from_text !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof shared_from_link !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_link) } %>" target="_blank"><% if(typeof shared_from_site !== "undefined") { print(shared_from_site) } %></a> </div> <% } %> <h2> <a href="<% if(typeof post_link !== "undefined") { print(post_link) } %>" <% if(open_blank_links) { %>target="_blank"<% } %>> <% if(typeof post_title !== "undefined") { print(post_title) } %> </a> </h2> <% if(typeof sponsor_image !== "undefined") { %> <div class="sponsor"> <% if(typeof show_sponsor !== "undefined" && !show_sponsor && typeof sponsor_text !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof sponsor_link !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_link) } %>" target="_blank"> <img src="<% if(typeof sponsor_image !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_image) } %>" alt=""> </a> <% if((typeof show_sponsor === "undefined" || show_sponsor) && typeof sponsor_name !== "undefined") { %> <% if(typeof sponsor_text !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_text) } %> <a href="<% if(typeof sponsor_link !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_link) } %>" target="_blank"> <span> <% if(typeof sponsor_name !== "undefined") { print(sponsor_name) } %> </span> </a> <% } %> </div> <% } %> </div> </div> </div> </div> </script><script type="text/javascript"> var disqus_config = function () { this.callbacks.onNewComment = [function () { dataLayer.push({ 'event': 'disqus-event', 'category': 'Comments', 'action': 'New Comment', 'label': '/2017/02/hear-father-john-misty-play-leaving-la-a-13-minute-new-song-on-bbc-radio/' }); }]; this.callbacks.onPaginate = [function (e) { dataLayer.push({ 'event': 'disqus-event', 'category': 'Comments', 'action': 'Pagination', 'label': '/2017/02/hear-father-john-misty-play-leaving-la-a-13-minute-new-song-on-bbc-radio/' }); }]; }; </script> <div class="ad_desktop" data-position='out_of_page' data-sizes='[[1,1]]' data-lazy-load='0' data-refresh='0' data-refresh-timer='0' data-swap='' data-load-order='3' data-out-of-page='true' style="display: none;"> </div> <script>CLARITY.push({use:['ads'],run:function(Ads){Ads.site_code="spin_2016";if(!Ads.zone){Ads.zone="article_page";} var keywords=[];keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"category=new-music",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"tag=father-john-misty",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"post_id=225247",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"url=f3794ea9",paths:"",positions:"all"});keywords.push({keywords:"",keyvalues:"pagetype=article_page",paths:"",positions:"all"});Ads.keywords=keywords;Ads.optionDefaults=Ads.optionDefaults||{};Ads.autoPopulate();}});</script> <script type="text/html" id="pe_zoom_overlay"> <div class="pe-zoom-overlay scroll-<%= scroll_dir %>"> <div class="image-holder"> <img itemprop="image" src="<%= img_src %>"> </div> <div class="pe-zoom-close-x"></div> </div> </script><link rel='stylesheet' id='ad-css-css' href='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-clarity/css/clarity.css?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e' type='text/css' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='photo-zoom-css' href='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-mainembed/css/photo-zoom.css?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e' type='text/css' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='zergnet-article-css-css' href='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-zergnet/css/article.css?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e' type='text/css' media='all' /> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var mobileDetect = {"isMobile":""}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-mobile-theme/js/mobile_detect.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-ooyala-video/js/ooyala-posts.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-spinmedia-core/js/vendor/img-touch-canvas.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var _wpUtilSettings = {"ajax":{"url":"\/wp\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp/wp-includes/js/wp-util.min.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-spinmedia-core/js/mobile-zoom.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-sponsored-content/js/interrupter/interrupter.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.0/js/bootstrap.min.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-spinmedia-core/js/vendor/lodash.2.4.1.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp-content/themes/wp-theme-base/assets/js/all.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp-content/themes/spin/assets/js/all.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-sharrre/js/jquery.sharrre.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-sharrre/js/sharrre-init.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-clarity/js/sticky.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-mainembed/js/photo-zoom.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var embedVars = {"disqusConfig":{"platform":"wordpress@4.5.2","language":""},"disqusIdentifier":"225247 http:\/\/www.spin.com\/?p=225247","disqusShortname":"spinmedia","disqusTitle":"Hear Father John Misty Play \u201cLeaving LA,\u201d a 13-Minute New Song, on BBC Radio","disqusUrl":"http:\/\/www.spin.com\/2017\/02\/hear-father-john-misty-play-leaving-la-a-13-minute-new-song-on-bbc-radio\/","options":{"manualSync":"1"},"postId":"225247"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/disqus-comment-system/media/js/disqus.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://assets.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-pi-campaign-monitor/js/campaign_monitor.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var countVars = {"disqusShortname":"spinmedia"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://www.spin.com/wp-content/plugins/disqus-comment-system/media/js/count.js?ver=92d52b5484cf26c950f2d1fb65e301caa24dd39e'></script> </body> </html>