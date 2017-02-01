Grimes and Janelle Monáe Unveil Bonkers “Venus Fly” Video In Full

Grimes and Janelle Monáe debut a new TIDAL-exclusive video for “Venus Fly,” a collaboration from Grimes’ 2015 album Art Angels. The Grimes-directed video was announced yesterday via Instagram with an extended preview, where the artist noted, “I also feel like [it’s] my strongest work.” Accompanying the video, she said:

“sometimes it feels futile to be making art in this cruel and extreme political climate, but some of the brightest moments of the last few months for me and for a lot of you, i suspect, have come from seeing Janelle Monáe’s amazing and positive vision of the future, especially when we are being introduced to so many possible dystopian futures. Thanks to for giving so much time, energy and creativity to this project.”

Watch the video in full below.