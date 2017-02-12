Grammys 2017: Watch The Weeknd and Daft Punk Perform “I Feel It Coming”

Capping a whirlwind 2016, the Weeknd performed “I Feel It Coming” and “Starboy with Daft Punk at tonight’s Grammy Awards. Following Daft Punk’s Album of the Year award for 2013’s Random Access Memories, the duo performed at the ceremony in 2014, where they played “Get Lucky” alongside Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, and Nile Rogers. This year, Daft Punk collaborated with The Weeknd on the two tracks they performed tonight.

While Starboy was released after this year’s Grammy deadline and is thus ineligible for nomination, the Weeknd has been nominated as a contributor on Beyoncé’s Lemonade, which is under consideration for nine awards including record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. Watch a clip of the performance from tonight below.

Revisit our review of Starboy and watch the video for the album’s title track below.