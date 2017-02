Chance the Rapper is performing at the Grammys later tonight, but before that he picked up his first major award, beating artists like The Chainsmokers and Anderson .Paak to win Best New Artist. (Earlier in the day, he won Best Rap Performance for “No Problem,” his collaboration with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.) Chance’s acceptance speech, as much of his music now does, focused on God. You can watch it below: