Grammys 2017: The House Band Played Metallica When Megadeth Accepted The Best Metal Performance Award

In what was either a genius troll or the result of sheet music getting mixed up, the house band at the Grammys celebrated Megadeth’s win for Best Metal Performance for “Dystopia” by playing Metallica’s classic “Master of Puppets” as the band took the stage. Lead singer Dave Mustaine, who gave the group’s acceptance speech, did not show any signs of being upset, unless that air guitar he was doing while wending his way toward the podium was disingenuous.

Watch below.