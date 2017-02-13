Grammys 2017: Even Adele Knew It Was Fucked Up She Won Album of the Year Over Beyoncé

Adele beat Beyoncé tonight in both the Record and Album of the Year categories, winning for her song “Hello” and album 25. During both acceptance speeches, the British singer carved out time to effusively flatter Beyoncé, who was nominated in those categories for “Formation” and Lemonade, respectively. She did so most pointedly in a quavering Album of the Year thank-you, going as far to declare, “I can’t possibly accept this award.” She went on to say “Beyoncé is my life,” called the album “monumental,” and thanked her for how it makes her and her friends feel.

At least she and Beck now have something to talk about. You can watch her acceptance speech below: