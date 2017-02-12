Grammys 2017: Watch Demi Lovato Perform “Stayin’ Alive” in Tribute to the Bee Gees

Tonight’s Grammy Awards included a previously unannounced tribute to the Bee Gees. The performance featured Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town and Andra Day on a medley of Bee Gees hits like “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Tragedy,” and “Night Fever.” In addition to their individual performances, the artists also came together for an group performance of “Stayin’ Alive.” Check out a clip from the performance below.

Watch the video for Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” below: