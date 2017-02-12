News \

Grammys 2017: Watch Demi Lovato Perform “Stayin’ Alive” in Tribute to the Bee Gees

59th GRAMMY Awards - Bee Gees Tribute
CREDIT: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Tonight’s Grammy Awards included a previously unannounced tribute to the Bee Gees. The performance featured Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town and Andra Day on a medley of Bee Gees hits like “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Tragedy,” and “Night Fever.” In addition to their individual performances, the artists also came together for an group performance of “Stayin’ Alive.” Check out a clip from the performance below.

 

Watch the video for Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” below:

Rob Arcand
Tags: Andra day, bee gees, Demi Lovato, grammys 2017, Grammys2017, little big town, Tori Kelly
0