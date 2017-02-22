News \
Future Announces New Album HNDRXX, Performs “Draco” on Fallon
After rumors circulated yesterday, Future took to social media to confirm that he’s indeed releasing a new album this Friday, just one week after his self-titled LP. It’s called HNDRXX, is 17 tracks long, and executive produced by his main man DJ Esco. Future also tagged past collaborators Rihanna and the Weeknd on his Instagram announcement, hinting that they might be guests on HNDRXX.
In other Future news, the Atlantan also hit The Tonight Show with DJ Esco to perform “Draco,” an immediate highlight from his self-titled album. Watch it below, and find the Instagram announcement.
who told u,you couldn’t b exactly who u wanted to be? They lied,they wasn’t bold they didn’t have the ambition they didn’t have the courage they was mislead they didn’t believe in they self when no one else would they cared about what other people thought of them they gave up not knowing god wouldn’t give u more than u could handle they didn’t sew seeds they didn’t have the passion they didn’t have the drive they didn’t tell u all of there flaws because they was scared of not being accepted by there peers they said I can’t I tried I need help but not me #HNDRXX
The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything & with that being said #HNDRXX link in my bio
