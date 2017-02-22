Future Announces New Album HNDRXX, Performs “Draco” on Fallon

After rumors circulated yesterday, Future took to social media to confirm that he’s indeed releasing a new album this Friday, just one week after his self-titled LP. It’s called HNDRXX, is 17 tracks long, and executive produced by his main man DJ Esco. Future also tagged past collaborators Rihanna and the Weeknd on his Instagram announcement, hinting that they might be guests on HNDRXX.

In other Future news, the Atlantan also hit The Tonight Show with DJ Esco to perform “Draco,” an immediate highlight from his self-titled album. Watch it below, and find the Instagram announcement.