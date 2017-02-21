Good Rumor: Future Is Dropping Another Album on Friday

Future just dropped an album four days ago, but it won’t be a surprise that he has no plans on stopping. Industry publication Hits Daily Double is reporting that Future is releasing another album this Friday. The rumor is unconfirmed, but HDD reports the new collection will be “more Rhythmic-leaning and radio-friendly,” according to its sources. It would be his third album in a little over a year, following last week’s self-titled effort and EVOL from last February.

Though another new album would be a surprise, but Future did mention during an interview with Zane Lowe that he had enough material for another album. Future Hendrix’s next release could potentially give him back to back No. 1 albums; his self-titled project is projected to land at No. 1 and sell 145-155,000 equivalent album units, according to Hits Daily Double.

Update: Future gave another hint that he is indeed dropping another album this Friday. During Q&A held on Twitter this afternoon, one fan asked, “A new album this week??? Are you doing this because of Rocko?” The second part of the question refers to unsubstantiated news reports claiming Future has been forced to pay royalties from his next two albums to Rocko, as part of a settlement from an earlier $10 million lawsuit.

“No way in the fuck am I doing that for him,” Future says in what turns into backhanded diss toward Rocko. Although it’s not an outright confirmation, Future’s non-denial of the rumor that he has another new album on the horizon may as well be one.