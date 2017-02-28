Franz Ferdinand Announce North American Summer Tour

Franz Ferdinand have announced a new North American tour consisting primarily of mostly club and amphitheater dates. Their main festival stops will be in New York City at Governors Ball on June 4, and at Firefly in Delaware on June 16. The band has not toured for three years, since supporting their last album, 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. Check out the full list of dates below.

Here are our 2017 North American tour dates: pic.twitter.com/KgYHvhxyQT — Franz Ferdinand (@Franz_Ferdinand) February 27, 2017