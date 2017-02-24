News \

Stream a Frank Ocean-Presented Beats 1 Show Right Now

Following last night’s release of “Slide,” Calvin Harris’ new song with Frank Ocean and Migos, Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio is premiering a two-hour show called blondedRadio and billed as “Frank Ocean presents.” Selections so far include Frank Ocean, Kodak Black, Future, and Migos. Stream blondedRadio here.

Ocean’s exact involvement isn’t clear—a representative responded to SPIN’s request for comment with a link to the Beats 1 tweet below.

