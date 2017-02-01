News \
Fleet Foxes Announce Their First U.S. Show in 6 Years, Hint At New Music On the Way
After lead singer Robin Pecknold clarified in December that the band could be embarking on a world tour as early as this spring, Fleet Foxes have officially announced their first United States show in 6 years. The band will be headlining the opening day of The Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island on July 28.
Pecknold announced the show on Instagram, along with a date at Piazza Castello in Italy at the beginning of the same month:
Hmu for amateur advertising design / two-hour-long music shows in Italy in July
Pecknold has been teasing the Foxes’ possible return since at least 2014, after taking a hiatus to get his college degree. His most notable missive came in November of last year, however, when the band announced its first comeback concerts in Bilbao, Spain. Pecknold hinted that their followup to 2011’s Helplessness Blues was “Alllllmost done.” Yesterday, he commented “songs soon! out of my hands now” on another Instagram post that feature distorted, distant Foxes-ish music (Robin loves dramatic ‘gram announcements). Perhaps the wheels are really in motion this time.
Check out and order tickets for all of the Fleet Foxes confirmed summer dates, including two shows in Ireland in mid-July, here.