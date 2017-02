Riding high on the success of last year’s “All the Way Up,” Fat Joe and Remy Ma have a new collaborative album called Plata O Plomo out today. Last night, they hit Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the Ty Dolla $ign-featuring single “Money Showers” with a live band. Fat Joe and Ty Dolla carry the first half, until Remy Ma strides onstage to deliver her verse. Watch below.