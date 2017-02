Ed Sheeran, the one good boy in all of pop, is 26 years old today. To celebrate, he’s released a new single called “How Would You Feel (Paean),” which will appear on his upcoming album ÷ (pronounced Divide). It comes with a very sensitive video where Sheeran, who’s styled like a member of Gryffindor, performs the stripped-down ballad inside of a room. Watch it below. ÷ is out March 3.