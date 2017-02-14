Hear an Unreleased Phife Dawg Verse on Dwele’s “Wanna Dance”

Phife Dawg lives on through the new posthumous song “Wanna Know,” from R&B artist Dwele. It’s a smooth two-step single that features some of Phife Dawg’s signature plainspoken wordplay (“Skin softer than a roll of Charmin”). Dawg’s posthumous appearance comes after April’s “Nutshell” and his patois-inflected verses on A Tribe Called Quest’s We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service.

Okayplayer says that “Wanna Know” is expected to appear on Dwele’s Same Book…New Chapter and Dawg’s Forever, his first posthumous LP and second solo effort overall. Check out the new song below and catch the Tribe’s part-tribute Grammys performance here.