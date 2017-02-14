Police: Drake Offered To Leave His Tour Bus To Talk to a Suicidal Man in Manchester, England

Last Saturday morning, a suicidal man was threatening to jump off a bridge in Manchester, England, which led to a traffic jam that inconvenienced many people, one of whom was Drake. A Manchester Evening News report claims that the Grammy Award-losing artist’s tour bus was caught in the resulting pile-up, so one of the passengers sprang into action.

“One officer was approached by a male from a tour van caught up in the traffic congestion, claiming to be part of Drake’s entourage,” Phil Spurgeon, of the City Centre Intergrated Neighbourhood Policing Team, said to the outlet. “He offered for Drake to speak to the male on the bridge, if that would help.”

This was a man who was distraught enough to end his life, and so he probably didn’t really care about Drake: “The offer was declined with thanks.”

The man was eventually talked out of jumping, and an unheroic Drake continued his Boy Meets World tour through England.