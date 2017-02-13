Donald Trump’s Tweets Make a Ridiculously Catchy Mallcore Emo Song

The more you think about it, the more you realize Donald Trump has in common with archetypal emo kid of the mid-2000s: elaborate hairstyle, hatred for the popular kids, penchant for turgid oversharing online, fondness for the word “sad.” Picking up on those parallels, the jokers at Super Deluxe crafted an anthem that would slay at Hot Topic or your local Elks Club or VFW Hall, using only the president’s recent tweets as lyrics.

From first bloodletting wail of “Very unfair!” to the brutal “FAKE NEWS” breakdown, Emo Trump is pure Myspace profile song material. Listen below.