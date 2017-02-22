This Is What Donald Trump Thinks About Slavery

Yesterday, Donald Trump visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump appeared “visibly moved” at the museum, and even offered some thoughts about slavery:

According to Alveda King, this is how President Trump reacted to the slavery exhibit yesterday: https://t.co/UA24mjQCRQpic.twitter.com/VFOXVXzf4m — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 22, 2017

Previously, Trump said the Industrial Revolution—a period of time characterized as beginning in the late 18th century and ending between 1820 and 1840—was a good time for America. Slavery was abolished in 1863.

He also recently appeared not to know who Frederick Douglass was.