This Is What Donald Trump Thinks About Slavery

CREDIT: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Yesterday, Donald Trump visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump appeared “visibly moved” at the museum, and even offered some thoughts about slavery:

Previously, Trump said the Industrial Revolution—a period of time characterized as beginning in the late 18th century and ending between 1820 and 1840—was a good time for America. Slavery was abolished in 1863.

He also recently appeared not to know who Frederick Douglass was.

Jeremy Gordon
