Donald Trump Sent His Tweet About Nordstrom 21 Minutes After the Start of His Daily Intelligence Briefing

This morning, Donald Trump tweeted about Nordstrom, the high-end department store which recently ceased carrying his daughter Ivanka’s clothing line due to poor sales.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

As actor and ex-Obama administration staffer Kal Penn noted on Twitter, Trump’s tweet, which was published at 10:51 a.m., came 21 minutes after a daily intelligence briefing that, per the White House schedule, was set for 10:30 a.m.

Now, it’s impossible to say whether Trump sent the tweet during the meeting, which, even for Trump, seems unlikely. But, at the very least, assuming the meeting went on as scheduled, one of the first things Trump did after being briefed on the country’s most pressing intelligence issues was to chastise a clothing retailer over familial beef.

Daily intelligence briefings are not necessarily the most critical portion of the President’s morning, and Trump already stated that he wasn’t even sure if he needed one every single day. But the question of how much of his time is spent devoted to the duties of the presidency, and how much is diverted to other, far less important, things is of particular relevance given the recent gross botching of his first covert military operation. That mission, which was reportedly planned hastily over dinner, resulted in the death of one American soldier and dozens of women and children, Yemen banning the United States from conducting further missions in the country without prior approval, and taunting on behalf of the intended target, who made it out alive.

In any event, you can’t buy Ivanka Trump’s clothes at Nordstrom anymore, which is very unfair.