Dirty Projectors’ Self-Titled New Album Is Now Available for Streaming, Three Days Early

Three days before its scheduled release, Dirty Projectors’ sprawling, self-titled seventh album appeared on streaming services this afternoon. Dirty Projectors is the followup to 2012’s Swing Lo Magellan, and finds head Projector Dave Longstreth working alone, having jettisoned the ensemble that backed him on the band’s last several albums. Written in the aftermath of his breakup with former bandmate Amber Coffman, Dirty Projectors finds him working in a verbose, documentary style of songwriting that might bring to mind Karl Ove Knaussgard or Mark Kozelek, accompanied by a kaleidoscope of electronics and vocal effects. Listen below via Spotify.