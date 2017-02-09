Videos \

Things I Did While This Depeche Mode Video Was Playing in Another Tab

depeche mode wheres the revolution video
CREDIT: via Depeche Mode on VEVO

Depeche Mode have a new video for “Where’s the Revolution,” and though it looks beautiful it’s just as unimaginative and politically toothless as the song itself. Watching it, I was inspired to do a few other things, such as:

  • Review my recent credit card transactions
  • Shop for stationery
  • Think about lunch

I checked back in around the time the band were miming the motion of a steam train wheel while singing, “The engine’s coming, the engine’s coming / So get on board.”

Depeche Mode’s upcoming album Spirit is out March 17 from Venusnote/Columbia.

anna headshot
Anna Gaca
Tags: depeche mode
0