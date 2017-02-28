News \
Depeche Mode Announce North American Tour
Depeche Mode’s first album in four years, Spirit, is due out on March 17. The band has released the complete list of dates for a world tour behind it, beginning in May. According to the band’s website, the North American leg of The Global Spirit Tour will begin in late August and extend through October, including two nights at Madison Square Garden in NYC and the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. Tickets for the North American shows will go on sale on March 10.
Check out the full international list of dates below, and watch the video for the band’s newest single, “Where’s the Revolution?” below.
05-05 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
05-07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05-09 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
05-12 Nice, France – Stade Charles-Ehrmann
05-14 Ljubljana, Slovenia – Dvorana Stožice
05-17 Athens, Greece – Terra Vibe Park
05-20 Bratislava, Slovakia – Štadión Pasienky
05-22 Budapest, Hungary – Groupama Aréna
05-24 Prague, Czech Republic – Eden Aréna
05-27 Leipzig, Germany – Festwiese
05-29 Lille, France – Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05-31 Copenhagen, Denmark – Telia Parken
06-03 London, England – London Stadium
06-05 Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadion
06-09 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
06-11 Hannover, Germany – HDI Arena
06-18 Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadion
06-20 Frankfurt, Germany – Commerzbank-Arena
06-22 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion
06-25 Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
06-27 Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro
06-29 Bologna, Italy – Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara
07-01 Paris, France – Stade de France
07-04 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins-Arena
07-06 Bilbao, Spain – BBK Live Festival
07-08 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival
07-13 St. Petersburg, Russia – SKK
07-15 Moscow, Russia – Otkritie Arena
07-17 Minsk, Belarus – Minsk-Arena
07-19 Kiev, Ukraine – Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex
07-21 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
07-23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania – Cluj Arena
08-23 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
08-25 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
08-27 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
08-30 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09-01 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
09-03 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
09-05 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell
09-07 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
09-09 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
09-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
09-13 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
09-15 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
09-18 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
09-20 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre
09-22 Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
09-24 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09-27 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion
09-30 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
10-02 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara County Bowl
10-06 San Diego, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
10-08 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
10-10 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
10-12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
10-14 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
10-21 Seattle, WA – KeyArena
10-23 Portland, OR – Moda Center
10-25 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
10-27 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place