Watch the First Trailer for Netflix’s Dear White People Series

The series adaptation of Dear White People—2014’s racially pointed satire film—has finally released its first trailer after being in development since last year. The premise doesn’t look like it’ll stray too far from the original film: A college radio host (played by Logan Browning) breaks down the trouble with white people, who still can’t seem to behave themselves.

Although the characters are similar, the television series uses a new cast for the roles. However, the original film’s director and writer Justin Simien will remains as the braintrust. Dear White People is set to premiere April 28.