Dave Grohl Will Not Perform With A Tribe Called Quest at the Grammys

Two days ago, the Grammys announced that Dave Grohl would join A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak for a performance at this month’s ceremony. As it turns out, the announcement was “premature” and the Foo Fighters frontman won’t be performing with the one-off supergroup after all.

The Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Production issued a statement Thursday to Billboard apologizing for the mix-up: “Earlier this week, we announced that Dave Grohl would be performing with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest prior to confirming all participants. Dave Grohl will not be part of this performance. Unfortunately, our announcement was made prematurely. On behalf of The Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Productions, we sincerely apologize to all parties involved for our error.”

It’s unclear if Grohl will perform or appear at the Grammys at all now. [Pitchfork]