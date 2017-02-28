New Music: The Dandy Warhols – “Thick Girls Knock Me Out (Richard Starkey)”

The Dandy Warhols are still a thing, and they’re here today with a new video for two-week-old single “Thick Girls Knock Me Out (Richard Starkey).” The inclusion of Ringo Starr’s birth name is the latest in the 20-year-plus history of arch Dandies tributes like “(Tony, This Song Is Called) Lou Weed” and “Cool as Kim Deal,” and also the 20-year-plus history of Dandies songs that are pointless but fun anyway. Hear it below.

[Stereogum]