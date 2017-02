Today, Virginia rapper D.R.A.M. joins the likes of Gucci Mane, Zaytoven, and a long list of artists who’ve contributed to NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. Following from last year’s breakthrough Big Baby D.R.A.M., the hitmaker dove into acoustic arrangements of “Cash Machine,” “Cute,” and of course “Broccoli,” all with an infectious, ear-to-ear smile. Check it out below.