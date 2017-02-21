Video: Conor Oberst – “Till St. Dymphna Kicks Us Out”

Ahead of the March 17 release of his new album Salutations, Conor Oberst has unveiled a video for “Till St. Dymphna Kicks Us Out.” (A solo version of the song first appeared on last October’s album Ruminations.) The clip was directed by Greg Marinaccio and, appropriately, it appears to be shot at its East Village namesake, St. Dymphna’s bar. As Stereogum points out, one of the patrons looks an awful lot like Stephin Merritt of the Magnetic Fields. Watch “Till St. Dympha’s Kicks Us Out” below.