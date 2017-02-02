Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson to Perform at the Grammys

Today, the Recording Academy announced that Chance the Rapper and Sturgill Simpson have been added to the generally strange and inauspicious roster of performances at the upcoming 2017 Grammy Awards. The bill already includes a deeply questionable collaboration between A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak, and Dave Grohl, also with more expected turns from Adele, Daft Punk/The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, and more. Both are nominees this year: Chance is up for a full 7 awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album, while Simpson is a wild-card nominee for Album of the Year.

Other performances announced today included previous winners Little Big Town and Gary Clark Jr., as well as Memphis soul veteran William Bell, who has been nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Americana Album.

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on February 12. Check out our roundup of the nominees here.