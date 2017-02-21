Chance the Rapper Previews a Potentially Fire Collaboration With Future

Chance the Rapper dropped a Presidents’ Day gem on his Instagram account. The three-time Grammy winner previewed a new collaboration with Future, who appeared on Coloring Book highlight “Smoke Break.” The clip promises this cut will be an improvement. It’s a trap requiem in which Future handles hook duty and Chance the Rapper tampers down the Christian overtures for some stonefaced biography and punchlines, including: “I’m a free agent like the second Matrix,” “I don’t want to hear about no masters / I just hit my pastor, it’s faster,” and the easily relatable mantra for black creatives, “Nothing comes for free!” The Instagram captions hint that the song title might be “My Peak” and that DJ Esco is somehow involved. Watch Chance and his “3” hat vibe along to it below.

