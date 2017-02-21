Calvin Harris Reveals Details of Collaboration With Frank Ocean and Migos

After playing a snippet of his collaboration with Frank Ocean on Snapchat last month, Calvin Harris appears ready to roll out his latest hit. The superproducer tweeted the single cover and credit list for the track, which also includes a feature from the still-hot Migos. The song is called “Slide.”

CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS pic.twitter.com/UvsJzm9F6k — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 21, 2017

A few notes:

Only two-thirds of Migos—Quavo (Quavious Marshall) and Offset (Kiari Cephus)—are credited as songwriters. Are we really leaving Takeoff off another hit?

“Frank Ocean Appears Courtesy of Frank Ocean” is an excellent, subtle flex. Ocean has the tested delicacy of a dove caked in Dove’s Men’s Care body wash. He’s also an independent artist and a boss.

No word on a release date as of yet, but we’ll update this post when that information becomes available.